Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.45

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 296845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

