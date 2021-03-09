IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

