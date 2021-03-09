IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.30 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 26.47 ($0.35). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.47 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market cap of £32.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.80.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

