Ideaology Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $142,266.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,569 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

