ICON Public Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

