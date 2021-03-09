ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 674,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

ICL Group stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.