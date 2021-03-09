HUNT Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

