Hugh M. Queener Sells 17,306 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 244,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

