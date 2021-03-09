Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells $70,866.25 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88.

Shares of HMHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,041 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.