HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $427.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

