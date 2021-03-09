Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.5 days.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCXLF opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

