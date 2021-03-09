HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

