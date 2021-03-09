HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.