HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tilray by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 156,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 108.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Tilray stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

