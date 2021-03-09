HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $151.30 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

