HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HelloFresh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $64.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

