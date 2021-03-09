Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $394.76 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00271489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011874 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,513,753,406 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

