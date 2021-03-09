Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 46,454 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,454 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive makes up approximately 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. 5,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

