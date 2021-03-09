Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TCBK stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

