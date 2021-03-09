Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of AMERCO worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock traded up $15.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $611.93. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $598.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.20.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

