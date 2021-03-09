Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,454 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial accounts for 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of UMB Financial worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.92. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,881. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $81,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,175. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

