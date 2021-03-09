Head-To-Head Comparison: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Surgalign and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.60 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -14.13 Smith & Nephew $5.14 billion 3.24 $600.00 million $2.04 18.60

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surgalign and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00 Smith & Nephew 2 5 6 0 2.31

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.74%. Smith & Nephew has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Surgalign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

