Harmony Price Tops $0.0361 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $335.24 million and $40.62 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,951,818,401 coins and its circulating supply is 9,274,803,401 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

