Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Argus lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 48.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 86.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.97. 120,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,408. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

