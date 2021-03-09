Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after buying an additional 929,580 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

