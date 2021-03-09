Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

