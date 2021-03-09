Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,838.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,471.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.