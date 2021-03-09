Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 30,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. 28,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,925. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

