Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $38.07. 29,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,719. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

