Harbor Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,078,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

