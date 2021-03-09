Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $82,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

BFAM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,288. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at $40,784,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $10,817,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

