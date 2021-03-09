Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 20,100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $252.57. 13,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,881. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

