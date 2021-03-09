Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $51.21 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,620 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $51,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 71,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,187. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,843 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.