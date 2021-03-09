Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $168.41 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.87. The company had a trading volume of 184,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,751. The company has a market capitalization of $303.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

