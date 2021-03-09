Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 150.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 963,014 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.81% of Sunrun worth $111,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. 79,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.08 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

