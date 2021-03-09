Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

