Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.79. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 190,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

