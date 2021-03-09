Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.25

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

