Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $190.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $18,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

