Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Heather L. Mayo Sells 931 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

