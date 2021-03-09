Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 1,978 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $69,764.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,224.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00.

GO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

