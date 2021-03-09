Grin Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $31.03 million and $6.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.10 or 0.03444150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.00363903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.01012753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00419428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00358932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00247351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,367,100 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

