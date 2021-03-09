Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
