Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

