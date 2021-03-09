Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.03.

GTBIF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

