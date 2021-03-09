Green Plains Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,892 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,346% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Shares of GPP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,781 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

