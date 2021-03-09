Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.92% of Grand Canyon Education worth $83,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,256. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

