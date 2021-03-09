GR Engineering Services Limited (GNG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00.
About GR Engineering Services
