GR Engineering Services Limited (GNG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00.

About GR Engineering Services

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas.

