good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$1.14 on Monday. good natured Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$206.48 million and a PE ratio of -26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66.
good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) Company Profile
