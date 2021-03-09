Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GDEN stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $672.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

