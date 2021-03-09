Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Globant worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $200.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

